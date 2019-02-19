Francis "Frank" French

April 29, 1929-February 16, 2019

Davenport- Francis "Frank" French, 89, of Davenport, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Graveside services for Frank will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Rock Island National Cemetery – Arsenal Island. If you'd like to attend, please be at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home by 12 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.

Francis Clark French was born on April 29, 1929 in Bristol, Vermont. After high school, Frank enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving six years before his honorable discharge. He then enlisted in the Air Force and served 18 years. Frank's service to our country included the Korean and Vietnam wars, and spent a great deal of time stationed at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.

Following his retirement from the Air Force, Frank moved to Davenport and began a 20 years career working security at Mercy Hospital, retiring in 1989.

He was united in marriage to Jeanne (Weepie) McNabb. Frank was a former member of the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed our local casinos, and in his younger years, enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, bowling, and fishing.

Frank is survived by his wife and longtime companion, Jeanne McNabb, Davenport; children: Sadie, Nancy, Patricia, Charles, and Larry; step-children: Rick McNabb and Rose Brooks; many grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a stepson, Michael McNabb and a daughter-in-law, Tova McNabb. Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Frank's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com