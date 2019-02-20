Robert Guy McMurray

January 13, 1975-February 3, 2019

GREENFIELD, WI-Robert Guy McMurray, age 44 (1/13/1975) Greenfield, Wi., died February 3, 2019, of septic shock and other complications after two weeks in Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee.

Survivors include son Mials Guy McMurray, Oconomowoc, Wi; Best friend and partner Karen Mayrand, Greenfield; Parents Jane and Richard (Mac) McMurray, Bettendorf, Iowa; Sister Dayna (McMurray) Bomstad and family, husband Shane, children Connor,Katelin & Gavin, Dardenne Prairie, Mo; Daughter, Alixandria Schoen Lewis, Moline, Il; "Wisconsin Dad" and Val Pak "Boss" William Schrack, North Barrington, Il. Guy worked at Val Pak in Milwaukee for 17 years.

Born in Hinsdale, Il. Moved in 1986 from Western Springs, ll, to Bettendorf, Ia. Attended PVHS in Iowa. Guy moved to Milwaukee, Wi, in 1997. "Celebration of Life" Saturday, March 16. Visitation 5:00 Service 6:00 at World Impact Ministries N14W27995 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee, Wi. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to http:/www.turn2foryouth.com redistributes baseball equipment to outfit kids for $35 instead of $350! Guy loved playing, coaching, and sharing baseball with Mials.