Benjamin E. Shinn

February 9, 1935-February 18, 2019

LECLAIRE-Benjamin Eldress Shinn, 84, a resident of LeClaire, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 in the All Faith Chapel at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in LeClaire. Memorials may be to the family for the benefit of various charities.

Ben was born February 9, 1935 in Chapel, Missouri, the son of Eldress and Goldene (Garr) Shinn. On April 10, 1954, he married Naomi Fleck. She preceded him in death on March 30, 1993.

Ben worked as a cold flat mill operator for 35 years at Alcoa, retiring in 1993. He was an accomplished carpenter and well known all around handy man. Ben was well known for building his family home in LeClaire and remodeling a farm home and barn in Illinois. He did not belong to social groups, instead he spent his time caring and providing for his large family.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Jo Ellen (George) Loerzel of Eldon, Iowa, Rex (Nora) Shinn of Davenport, Rhonda (Carl) Swarts of Lost Nation, Iowa, Mark (Patty) Shinn of Coal Valley, Lisa (Jim) Hass of Davenport, Nancy (Terry) Thorne of Meadville, Missouri, Sandra Still of St. Peters, Missouri, and Susan (Dan) Shinn-Bussell of LeClaire; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Frank (Ella) Shinn of Bettendorf, Geraldine Smith of Long Grove, and Inez Shinn of Centerville, Iowa.

In addition to his wife, Ben was preceded in death by his parents; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and siblings, Lucille, Mary, Irene, Floyd, Lloyd, Orville, and Goldene.

