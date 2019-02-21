William J. Rands

November 28, 1939-February 19, 2018

BETTENDORF-William James Rands, 79, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2018 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2018 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be held 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bettendorf Christian Church building fund.

Bill was born November 28, 1939 in Marysville, Michigan, the son of Larry and Regina Rands. On July 28, 1978, he married Judy Wagoner in Omaha, Nebraska. He was employed at Lozier, working in designs and sales for 35 plus years. He was a member of Bettendorf Christian Church, and a leader and district chairman, along with Commissioner of the Boy Scouts of America. Bill was an avid golfer, loved the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and was a member of the Corvette Club. He especially enjoyed the time he spent with his entire family.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Rands of Bettendorf; daughters , Tammy (Gene) Ryan of Bettendorf, Tammy (Bill) Greco of Papillion, Nebraska, Tanya (Aaron) Mainelli of Omaha, Tiffany (Gary) Hendrix of Chandler, Arizona; sons, Tim (Bambi) Rands of Bellevue, Nebraska, Tom (Jenny) Rands of Omaha, Todd Rands of Bettendorf, Terry (Elizabeth) Rands of Bettendorf; twenty-two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Bixler of Michigan; brothers, Pat (Sandy) Rands of Michigan, Larry Rands of Florida; honorary granddaughters, Sophie Bergman, Michelle (Ralph) Hoffarber; honorary grandson, Brian Adams; and numerous children that Bill and Judy sponsored over the years from different parts of the world.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and his special dog, Bailey, who is waiting for him at the rainbow bridge.

