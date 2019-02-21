Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
For more information about
Ralph Hall
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Ralph E. Hall Jr. Obituary

Ralph E. Hall Jr.

July 17, 1941-February 11, 2019

DAVENPORT-Ralph E. Hall Jr., 77, of Davenport, IA passed away on February 11, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will start at 1:30 p.m. until the service. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Quad Cities Korean United Methodist Church. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.rungemortuary.com.

Ralph was born on July 17, 1941 to Ralph E. and Mary (Cuddy) Hall Sr. in Pittsburgh, PA.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 21, 2019
