Darwin P. Riessen

August 14, 1937-February 19, 2019

BLUE GRASS-Darwin P. Riessen, 81, of Blue Grass, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at his home, after a long battle with brain cancer.

Darwin was born in Davenport on August 14, 1937, the son of Paul and Vera L. (Otto) Riessen.

He graduated from Durant High School in 1955. Darwin married Phyllis A. Mordhorst on September 1, 1956 in Davenport. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Darwin farmed his entire life in Muscatine County on the family farm.

He was a member of Blue Grass Presbyterian Church, Muscatine County Farm Bureau, a former member of the Muscatine County Pork Producers and past president of the Muscatine County Beef Association. He was an avid horseman and longtime member of the Quarter Horse Association. He enjoyed playing cards and bowling. He and Phyllis enjoyed dancing, especially square dancing and waltzing.

Visitation will be held 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Blue Grass Presbyterian Church in Blue Grass.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the church.

Interment will be at the Durant Cemetery, with military honors by the Blue Grass American Legion.

Darwin is survived by his wife Phyllis of Blue Grass and their children: Paul (Jannell) Riessen of Tipton, Darrell Riessen of Portland, OR, Denise (Mark) Forney of Camanche, Darla Spencer of Blue Grass, 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sisters: Marilyn Reimers of Durant, Deanna (Keith) Petersen of Durant, Delores Frey of Huxley, IA, Beverly (William) Hart of Alabama and brother Vernon (Jean) Riessen of Durant.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Bonita Riessen.

Memorials donations may be made to the Blue Grass Presbyterian Church.

