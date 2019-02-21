Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
(563) 732-2272
For more information about
Darwin Riessen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blue Grass Presbyterian Church
Blue Grass, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Blue Grass Presbyterian Church
Blue Grass, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darwin Riessen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darwin P. Riessen


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darwin P. Riessen Obituary

Darwin P. Riessen

August 14, 1937-February 19, 2019

BLUE GRASS-Darwin P. Riessen, 81, of Blue Grass, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at his home, after a long battle with brain cancer.

Darwin was born in Davenport on August 14, 1937, the son of Paul and Vera L. (Otto) Riessen.

He graduated from Durant High School in 1955. Darwin married Phyllis A. Mordhorst on September 1, 1956 in Davenport. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Darwin farmed his entire life in Muscatine County on the family farm.

He was a member of Blue Grass Presbyterian Church, Muscatine County Farm Bureau, a former member of the Muscatine County Pork Producers and past president of the Muscatine County Beef Association. He was an avid horseman and longtime member of the Quarter Horse Association. He enjoyed playing cards and bowling. He and Phyllis enjoyed dancing, especially square dancing and waltzing.

Visitation will be held 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Blue Grass Presbyterian Church in Blue Grass.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the church.

Interment will be at the Durant Cemetery, with military honors by the Blue Grass American Legion.

Darwin is survived by his wife Phyllis of Blue Grass and their children: Paul (Jannell) Riessen of Tipton, Darrell Riessen of Portland, OR, Denise (Mark) Forney of Camanche, Darla Spencer of Blue Grass, 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sisters: Marilyn Reimers of Durant, Deanna (Keith) Petersen of Durant, Delores Frey of Huxley, IA, Beverly (William) Hart of Alabama and brother Vernon (Jean) Riessen of Durant.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Bonita Riessen.

Memorials donations may be made to the Blue Grass Presbyterian Church.

www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.