Harold Wayne Krambeck

September 25, 1929 – November 13, 2018

HUDSON, NY-Harold left to be with his heavenly family, mother, father, sisters, Mary Jane Johnson, Barbara Greer, Frances Lampe, brother Herb Krambeck, son, Ricky Krambeck; stepchildren, Becky Arcuri and Gearald Alger on November 13, 2018, Hudson, NY.

Born in Moline, Illinois, September 25, 1929 son of Dorothy and Harry Krambeck, Silvis, IL.

Graduated from United Township High School, East Moline, Illinois, 1948. His senior year of high school, he worked second shift at John Deere Harvester.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army on August 1948. Harold was a corporal in Company A Third Infantry. He was 19 years old.

He received the badge of honor for his duty as honor guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in Arlington, VA cemetery from 1949 – March 1952.

After his discharge, he was employed by the Universal Match factory in Hudson, NY until retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Viola Krambeck, sisters; Doris (Bob) Thiem, Geneseo, Helen Dow, Arlington, VA and Sandra Rowe, Silvis, IL, sons; Wayne (Kate) Krambeck, Albany, NY, Ronnie (Gina) Krambeck Maine; stepchildren, Sharon (Al) Schofeild, Mike (Sharon) Alger, David Alger, Dennis (Mary) Alger and Cindy Alger; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was Sunday, November 18, 2018 and funeral Monday at M. Grimaldi Funeral Home, Chatham, NY. Burial at Cedar park Cemetery in Hudson, NY.

Military Services were held on Monday with the American Legion Post 184 and Guardian Angels with their flags stood at attention. The Guards for the tomb were held at the head of the coffin at attention while taps was played.

He was laid to rest in his uniform of the American Legion which, he served as commander for several years and was a member for 34 years.

As his wife, Vi, describes the day, "It was a sad time and beautiful at the same time, him in his uniform of the American Legion, he looked great and at peace, no more pain.

"All the kids from both sides were there; took it hard."