Franklin D. Clifton

July 15, 1932-February 19, 2019

BETTENDORF-Franklin D. Clifton, 86, of Bettendorf, IA passed away in the comfort of his own home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Frank was born a son of Charles I. and Roxy L. (Storey) Clifton on July 15, 1932 in Kirksville, MO. He served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Frank was united in marriage to Ruth Cowan. They later divorced. He retired from International Harvester in East Moline after 26 years of service.

Frank was born a son of Charles I. and Roxy L. (Storey) Clifton on July 15, 1932 in Kirksville, MO. He served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Frank was united in marriage to Ruth Cowan. They later divorced. He retired from International Harvester in East Moline after 26 years of service.

Frank was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He loved traveling, antiques and growing flowers.

Those left to honor his memory are his children, Judith (Jeff) Edwards of Rock Island, IL, Stephen M. Clifton of Kirksville, MO and Gregory A. Clifton of Rock Island, IL; brother, Robert 'Bob' Clifton of Rockford, IL; nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; daughter, Theresa Clifton Sanders; companion of 30 years, Josephine Jones; and thirteen siblings.