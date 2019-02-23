Diana F. Dodson

January 21, 1948-February 17, 2019

DAVENPORT-Diana F. Dodson, 71, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. She will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Diana was born a daughter of Francis 'Dick' and Betty (Atkins) Walters on January 21, 1948 in Davenport. She was united in marriage to Ron Reicks and later divorced. She worked in bookkeeping at Davenport Bank for several years.

Diana loved to cook and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to which she was known as 'Nana'.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Dee (John) Essex of Davenport, IA, Dawn Reicks of Phoenix, AZ and Donna (George) Essex of Davenport, IA; son, Dick Reicks; mother, Betty Walters; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Arnold Walters; father, Francis Walters; and great-grandchildren, Larry Butler and Kobe Butler.