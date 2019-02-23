Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Diana Dodson
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Diana F. Dodson


1948 - 2019
Diana F. Dodson Obituary

Diana F. Dodson

January 21, 1948-February 17, 2019

DAVENPORT-Diana F. Dodson, 71, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. She will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Cemetery, Buffalo. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Diana was born a daughter of Francis 'Dick' and Betty (Atkins) Walters on January 21, 1948 in Davenport. She was united in marriage to Ron Reicks and later divorced. She worked in bookkeeping at Davenport Bank for several years.

Diana loved to cook and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to which she was known as 'Nana'.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Dee (John) Essex of Davenport, IA, Dawn Reicks of Phoenix, AZ and Donna (George) Essex of Davenport, IA; son, Dick Reicks; mother, Betty Walters; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Arnold Walters; father, Francis Walters; and great-grandchildren, Larry Butler and Kobe Butler.

Published in Quad-City Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
