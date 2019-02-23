Edward T. De Jaynes

May 27, 1945-February 22, 2019

EAST MOLINE-Edward T. De Jaynes, 73, East Moline, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice, Bettendorf. Funeral services are 11 AM Monday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Visitation is 2-5 PM Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and gifts, a memorial fund is established to be determined at a later date.

Ed was born May 27, 1945 in Omaha, NE, the son of Harry and Marian (West) De Jaynes. He was part of UTHS Class of 1963. He married Kathy Hurley on September 16, 1967 in Rock Island. Ed was owner operator of E&D Trucking and Warehouse in East Moline. He served as 4th Ward Alderman and was passionate about the city of East Moline. Ed loved old cars.

Survivors include his wife Kathy, their children; John, East Moline, Michael (Rachel), Bozeman, MT, and Megan, Silvis, eight grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by brothers, George and Jim Guinn.

