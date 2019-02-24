Barbara J. Major

February 16, 2019

DAVENPORT-Barbara J. Major, 90 of Davenport died Saturday February 16, 2019 at her residence. Memorial services in celebration of her life will be held at 1:00pm Monday February 25, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th Street, Davenport, Iowa. Inurnment will take place in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery following the services. Memorials may be made in her memory to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.

Barbara was born in 1928, the daughter of Adolph and Jennie (Champagne) Magnus in Buhl Minnesota. Barbara married Glenn Major on September 6, 1952, he preceded her in death in 1994. She graduated from Hamlin University and later from Western Illinois University with a degree as an Actuary. She was an avid learner and enjoyed learning about new things all the time. She was employed by Royal Neighbors of America Insurance where she worked in the actuarial department for 22 years retiring in 1990.

She enjoyed birdwatching, gardening, being outdoors and spending time with her family and friends.

Those left to honor her memory include 1 daughter Gail (James) Schertz, Melbourne, IA, 2 sons, Brian Major, Minneapolis, MN, Neal Major Eau Claire, WI, 3 grandchildren Nicholas (Jennifer) Major, Benjamin (Laura) Major, Jessica Schertz, 4 great grand-children Blake, Ely, Oliver and Jannessa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 2 brothers, Lester Magnus, Richard Magnus Sister-in-law Helen Magnus, and Daughter-in-law Regina Major.

