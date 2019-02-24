Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Gregory D. Ganoe


1956 - 2019
Gregory D. Ganoe Obituary

Gregory D. Ganoe

September 1, 1956-February 22, 2019

DAVENPORT-Gregory D. Ganoe, 62, of Davenport passed away on February 22, 2019. Per his wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. There will be no services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com

Greg was born on September 1, 1956 in Iowa City, IA to Floyd and Carolyn (Park) Ganoe.

Greg was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He loved the game of chess, cooking, music and the outdoors. Greg will be remembered for his "free spirit" he could find the positive in everyone he met.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughter Kaitlyn (Crockett) Wessels of Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA.; his mother Carolyn Ganoe of Rock Island, brother; Gary (Lynne) Ganoe of Davenport, sister; Lori (Mike) Tomilson of Davenport, grandchildren; Noah and Scarlett, former wife Ann Weeks of Davenport, nieces and nephews; Rachael, Ryan, Christopher, Steven and Eric.

Greg was preceded in death by his father, and one sister Juli Ganoe.

The family would like to thank Greg's special care giver Darcy.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 24, 2019
