Richard K. Benisch June 23, 1952-February 16, 2019 MERCER, MO-Richard Karl Benisch, 66, of Mercer, MO passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his home. As were Dik's wishes, his body has been cremated with no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dik's honor may be directed to the family for his grandchildren's education fund and mailed in care of Cranston Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 10, Eldon, IA 52554. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com. Richard "Dik" Karl Benisch was born June 23, 1952 in Davenport, IA to Richard Dyer and Patricia Chrissinger Benisch. He grew up and attended school in Davenport, graduating with the Davenport Central class of 1970. During this time Dik met his best friend and the love of his life, Linda Watson. The two began their life together as husband and wife on October 21, 1972. This was the first chapter in a story that lasted over 43 years. Dik and Linda spent a short time in California while Dik was in the service, but eventually returned to Davenport where Dik attended Black Hawk College and began the Machine Apprentice Program. He began working at the Rock Island Arsenal as a journeyman machinist and would remain a loyal employee until his retirement in September of 1998. During this time Dik also channeled his love of swimming as a high school swim coach. He spent time coaching the Davenport Central Boys and Davenport West Girls swimming and diving teams. He was loved and respected as a coach and took several athletes to state in swimming and diving. Coaching these student/athletes brought him much joy and lead to lifelong friendships and memories. Dik and his daughter Heather were fortunate to be able to coach together and against each other during their coaching careers. After retirement Dik and Linda decided it was time for a change and found an acreage near Mercer, MO. Together they made it their home. It was a place where they could have their animals and entertain their family. Dik worked as the manager of the Stacy Center in Princeton, MO as well as being the owner/operator of Red Rock Sharpening. They spent many years there together until Linda's passing in June of 2016. Dik remained at the home they had built together and found comfort in his family. He spent the remainder of his life taking every chance he had to fish with his grandchildren and attend their events. He especially loved carving out and creating the Pinewood Derby cars with Summit and watching Delaney's dance recitals. He was a loving father, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed, but never forgotten. Dik was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Linda Dianne Benisch (2016). Left to share his story is his daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Kyle Fogle of Chariton, IA; two grandchildren, Summit and Delaney Fogle; a sister-in-law, Judy Porter (Rod McCullough) of Fruitland, IA and brother-in-law, John (Janis) Watson of Moline, IL as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.