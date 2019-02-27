Carlotta Mace

February 25, 2019

EAST MOLINE-Carlotta Mace, 75, East Moline, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Kahl Home, Davenport. Funeral services are 3:30 PM Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation is from 2 PM until service time. Burial is in Dayton Corners Cemetery, Colona. Memorials may be made to the family .

Carlotta was born April 15, 1943 in Dexter, MO, the daughter of Carl and Ruth (Holland) Wood. She married Bowen "Frank" Mace on October 3, 1959 in Anna, IL. He died July 10, 2005. Mrs. Mace loved being with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed reading at listening to Christian music and programming.

Survivors include her children; Bruce (Jennifer) Mace, DeWitt, IA, Penny (Leonard) Miles, Davenport and Jeff (Amy) Mace, Ft. Wayne, IN, grandchildren; Jessica, Zachary, Ally, Jake, Ashley and Adam, great grandchildren; Corrina, Marilyn, Sheri, Robbie, Jackie, Dallas, Jada and Rocky, and her brother Tom Wood, Bloomfield, MO.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, John and Annie.

