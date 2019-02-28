Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Rock Island, IL
Lillian C. Lambert


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lillian C. Lambert Obituary

Lillian C. Lambert

November 4, 1933-February 24, 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--Lillian C. Lambert, (nee' Naab), 85, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas W. Naab and Helen A. (nee' Wood) Naab; her husband, John "Jack" Lambert; her sisters and their spouses, Veronica Banks-Koby (Robert) Koby; Mary K. Mueller, and Helen (Robert) Hartman; her brother-in-law Charles Banks; and nephew Peter "Petey" L. Mueller, Jr.

She is survived by nephews Thomas (Jeri) Hartman, Charles (Cara) Banks; and William (Kelly) Banks; nieces Mary Ann (the late Ernest "Chief") Voss; Mary Christine "Chris" (Steve) Carlson, Helen (the late Gary) Boden, Lisa (Stephen) Dallman, Catherine (Scott) Stablein, and Ann (Tom WIlson) Banks; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Lillian worked for her father in the family business, Naab's Meats and Groceries, in Rock Island Illinois. She also worked for RIMCO, Rock Island Millwork Company, and retired from John Deere after decades of service.

In retirement, Lillian and her husband moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and spent many happy years there together.

The family wishes to thank Tom Boeck and George Palz for their love and friendship through the many years.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, March 23, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rock Island Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the in honor of Lillian are greatly appreciated.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 28, 2019
