Delores L (Golden) Crockett

March 7, 1929-February 26, 2019

CLINTON-Delores L (Golden) Crockett, 89, of Clinton, passed away, Tuesday at the Kahl Home – Davenport, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be 11:00am, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00am to the service time Saturday at the church.

Dee was born on March 7, 1929 in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Effie and Earl Golden. She grew up on a farm near Nauvoo, Illinois, and learned to ride a horse before riding a bike. She was an accomplished rider and was selected as the Ft. Madison Rodeo Queen in 1950 which earned her a trip to Madison Square Garden. Her formal education was cut short by her father's early death.

She married Robert Crockett on January 31, 1953. They lived in Quincy, Peoria, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, and Clinton.

Dee was hard working and very successful. First as secretary, followed by owning and operating Country Kitchens in Clinton and Dubuque, Iowa with her husband and after his death. She enjoyed social activities including bridge, golf, travel, Hawkeye games, managing her investments, and shopping.

Dee belonged to Junior League, PEO Chapter KY, Alpha Delphain Literary Society, the Clinton Country Club, and Zion Lutheran Church.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband. Survivors include a son: David (Jeannine) Crockett of Davenport, a daughter: Kimberly (Loren) Larson of Dubuque; grandchildren include: Lindsay (David) Moeller, Benjamin Crockett, Jonathon (Breanna) Crockett, Michael Crockett, Alexander Larson, and Elizabeth Larson; great grandchildren are Jackson, Wesley, and Kylie Moeller.

Memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Church or a . Special thanks to the caring friends who were so supportive as well as the caring associates at the Kahl Home and the Fountains.