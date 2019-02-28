R. Richard "Dick" Bittner October 18, 1928-February 23, 2019 PLEASANT VALLEY, IA-There are few who become legends in their own time. Dick Bittner was one of the few. True to the lifestyle he would later embrace willingly, Dick's beginnings were humble. He was born to Jack and Peg Bittner in Lincoln, Nebraska on October 18, 1928 one year before a Depression that would envelope the globe. Like so many of the day, Dick's father gave up his own aspirations in order to pursue work that would keep his family clothed, fed, sheltered and alive. Winner is a real town tucked inside the harsh Dakota land. It was here where Dick started a lifetime of learning that would continue to the day that he passed on. Dick learned that mothers worry when children sent to the store aren't home when baseball-sized hail starts falling to the ground. He learned that people of integrity and faith are rich despite living in houses with dirt floors. He learned that the measure of a person's worth comes not from the shelf of a store but from the depth of a soul. Dick learned that tenacity and the drive of a loving mother creates captains of high school football teams and leading roles in school plays. He learned that God answers prayers of college students out of money while teaching them that service to one's country is a high honor, never an obligation. Dick learned that the prettiest girl in the port of San Diego sometimes really is named Joanie Angel. He learned that if a good guy from Iowa plays his cards by minding his P's and Q's as mom always taught, he'll come out a winner, at least on this particular occasion. Dick learned that California is great for vacations, but Iowa is better for the spirit. He learned that children come in packages of four and flavors named Kim, Jeff, Todd and Lynn. He learned that grandchildren are rainbows named Alecia, Ashley, Blake, Zach, Ellie, Nick, Jenna, Ephraim and Ethan. He learned special gifts come in law partners named Hellstrom and Shenk, assistants named Luci and sisters-in-law named Lois formed by bonds of integrity and love. Dick learned how to live through lonely moments when little brothers and sisters named Jim, Don and Sally were the first to go. Dick learned that law when practiced right is a most honorable profession but the law pales in comparison to answering a call from a higher place and power when that call comes. Dick learned how to convert a loving couple's tragic loss of an only child to a charitable mission that would bless their community's children, homeless, education and arts forever. Dick learned that fewer words produce greater ideas. Above all, Dick learned that love of family, friends and community produces the greatest gifts of all. To our husband, dad, grandpa, friend, mentor and benefactor, we dedicate this moment of thanks. We are indebted to your lifetime of grace. We look forward to our glorious day of reunion in Heaven. Achievements All state offensive tackle, Esterville High School 1945. Graduate College of Engineering Iowa State University 1950. Officer United States Navy active duty 1951-1954 achieving final rank in the United States Navy Reserve of Lieutenant Commander. U.S. Naval School of Justice graduate 1951, U.S. Navy Submarine School graduate 1952. Golden Gloves boxer. Graduate University College of Law 1957. Attorney at Law 1957-2019, General Counsel Palmer Chiropractic Foundation, 1962-2019, Director First Trust and Savings Bank 1964-1986, Chairman of Board 1986-1987. Director Banks of Iowa and Firstar Bank, 1987-1999, Chairman of the Board 1987-1988. Director local division of U.S. Bank and Chairman of the Board 1999-2019. Trustee and Chief Executive Officer of the Harold R. Bechtel Charitable Trust and the Marie H. Bechtel Charitable Trust and their predecessors 1987-2019. Survivors Wife Joan Bittner, Pleasant Valley, Iowa. Children Kimberly (Tim) Montgomery, Edina, MN, Jeffrey (Sam) Bittner, Bettendorf, Iowa, Todd Bittner, Bettendorf, Iowa, Lynn Bittner von Schneidau, Santa Barbara, CA. Grandchildren: Alecia Hoffman Bittner, Ashley (Adam) Pagett, Blake Montgomery, Zach von Schneidau, Ellie Montgomery, Nick von Schneidau, Jenna von Schneidau, Ephraim Bittner and Ethan Bittner. Greatgrandchild: Joelle Pagett Preceded in death by Parents Sylvester (Jack) Bittner and Leona (Peg) Bittner, Perry, Iowa. Brother Jim Bittner, Blue Grass, Iowa. Brother Don Bittner, Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas. Sister, Sally Moxley, Portland, Oregon. Services Visitation: Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road Davenport, 3:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019. Public Memorial Service: R. Richard Bittner Athletic and Recreation Center, Palmer College of Chiropractic Campus, 1000 Brady Street Davenport, 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019