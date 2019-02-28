Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Bettendorf, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Klemme
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Ann Klemme


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sally Ann Klemme Obituary

Sally Ann Klemme

March 5, 1940-February 26, 2019

BETTENDORF-Sally Ann Klemme, 78, a resident of Bettendorf, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at UnityPoint Trinity Bettendorf, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Entombment will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 1st at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport and from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Saturday at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or the Bettendorf Public Library.

Sally was born March 5, 1940 in Davenport, the daughter of Eugene "Jack" and Rosella "Sally" (Pohlmann) Glaudel. On July 6, 1957 she married Richard "Dick" Klemme.

Sally was a wonderful homemaker; an angel without flaws. She was famous for her baking, especially bread. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, golfing, and feeding the birds. Sally loved holidays, especially Christmas. She cherished her time spent with her family. Sally was a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Dick; children, Deb (Dino) McFate of Davenport, Lisa (David) Butler of Bettendorf, Rick (Jackie) Klemme of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Kevin Klemme of Bettendorf, and Kraig (Nancy) Klemme of Davenport; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sisters, Patricia Klemme of Texas, and Janice Murray of Missouri.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents; son, Douglas Klemme; and brother, Ron Glaudel.

Online condolences may be made to Sally's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now