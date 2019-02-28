Eladio "Lyle" Peña

April 28, 1952-February 27, 2019

DAVENPORT-Services to celebrate the life of Eladio "Lyle" Peña, 66, of Davenport, will be 11a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be from 10a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Lyle passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Genesis East, Davenport.

Eladio was born on April 28, 1952, in Davenport, a son of Alvino and Jane J. (Perez) Peña. Lyle or Sweetie Pie as he was affectionately known was known for his feisty personality, exceeding doctor's prognosis when he was born that he wouldn't live to see his 20's. He's been cared for and loved by the Handicapped Development Center Community since he was 5 years old.

Lyle loved chocolate milk and ice cream, hated shoes, and had the unique ability to contort his body to never be able to be restrained for long. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his siblings; Frances "Tilla" Peña, Rock Island, Anna Peña, Kansas City, Missouri, Linda Peña, Rock Island, Blaza Peña, Des Moines, Debbie (Steve) Kimmons, Mike (Cheri) Peña, all of Davenport, and Patrick (Stacy) Peña, Moline; any many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Jesse "Pepe" Peña and Alvino "Coachie" Peña, Jr. May they rest in peace.

The Peña family would like to thank everyone at Handicapped Development Center for all the loving care they gave to Lyle.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Lyle's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com