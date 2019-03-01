Larry L. Hampton

TAYLOR RIDGE-Larry L. Hampton, 71, of Taylor Ridge passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Moline.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the National Cemetery, Rock Island. Military Honors will be conducted by Vietnam Veterans of American Quad Cities Chapter #299. Those wishing to attend the interment, must be at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd. in Moline by 11:00 a.m. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Moline. Memorials may be made to the Delta Waterfowl Foundation or Retrieving Freedom.

Larry was born on October 11, 1947, in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Lloyd Hampton and Gladys (Horner) Hampton. Larry enlisted in the Army and served in the Vietnam War between 1969 and 1970. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster.

Larry worked at John Deere Harvester Work in East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include son, Nicolas (Amy) Hampton of Thornton, IA; daughter, Brenna Hampton (Dan Foster) of New Windsor, IL; daughter, Amanda Nichols of Danville, IA; and son, Walker Hampton. Larry is also survived by his sister, Barbara Schafer of Muscatine, IA; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Chet Hampton, Henry Hampton and sister, Shirley Mosley.

