Robert Charles Hughes

February 25, 2019

DAVENPORT-Robert Charles Hughes, 52 of Davenport passed away Monday February 25, 2019 at his residence. A celebration of life service will be held 1:30pm Tuesday March 5, 2019 at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge Roads, with family greeting friends from 12:30 to time of the service. Interment will take place in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Robert was born in 1966, the son of Charles William and Annie Lee (Cooper) Hughes in Louisville, Mississippi. Robert worked various jobs during his life, but the one thing he did enjoy was distributing the bulk papers for the Quad City Times. He was an avid collector of Pittsburg Steelers memorabilia, also an avid collector of unique and miscellaneous items. Besides the love of his favorite football team the Pittsburg Steelers and following the Steelers fan page on face book, he enjoyed fishing, scrapping, his grandchildren and attending estate sales.

Those left to honor his memory include his Special friend Cherri Delay of Davenport, 3 daughters, Ashley, Amber and Alexis Delay all of Davenport, 1 son Johnathan (Elizabeth) McKenzie of Davenport, 7 grandchildren, 4 sisters Elizabeth Sykes, Faye (Earl) Hughes, Mary Hughes, of Davenport, and Diane (Narvie) Cooper, Rock Island, 5 brothers Herbert Hughes and Jimmy Hughes of Louisville, MS, Izell (Dolores) Hughes, Willie (Abbey) Hughes, and Willie (Wanda) Cooper, of Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters Annie, Nanette and Joanne Hughes, 2 brothers Willis and Ray Charles Hughes and 2 sons Robert Hughes Jr and Damien Vaughn.

The family would like to offer their thanks to Melvin Foster for all of his help in caring for Robert in his final days.

Online condolences may be expressed to Robert's family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com.