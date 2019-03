Michael Sean Carney

October 2, 1952-February 24, 2019

DAVENPORT - Michael Sean Carney, 66, of Hebron, Nebraska, formerly of Davenport, passed away peacefully at Blue Valley Care Home in Hebron on Sunday, February 24, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00PM Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 916 E. Rusholme Street, Davenport. Visitation will take place from noon to 1:00 PM in the gathering space at church. Memorials may be made to Blue Valley Lutheran Homes in Hebron. Mike will be interred at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport next to his parents and grandparents. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Michael was born on October 2, 1952 in Davenport, a son of Roscoe Patrick and Loyola "Loy" Stegmaier Carney. Growing up, Mike enjoyed playing drums, bicycling, and reciting major league baseball facts. Survivors include his siblings: Pat (Carmen) Carney, Glendale, Arizona; Sharon Hude, Iowa City; Kerry (Diane) Carney, Steamboat Springs, Colorado; Moira Carney, Phoenix, Arizona; and Brian (Brenda) Carney, Denver, Colorado; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, and a niece, Nina Carney. May they rest in peace.

The Carney family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Blue Valley Care Center for all the loving and compassionate care they shared with Mike.