Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
(563) 732-2272
Betty Shuger
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Wilton, IA
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Wilton, IA
Betty J. Shuger


1926 - 2019
Betty J. Shuger Obituary

Betty J. Shuger

August 17, 1926-March 2, 2019

WILTON - Betty J. Shuger, 92, of Wilton, IA, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Wilton Retirement Community.

Betty was born in Muscatine, IA on August 17, 1926 to Edward and Hazel (Caldwell) Cohen.

Betty graduated from Muscatine High School in 1944. She married Leo H. Shuger on June 4, 1950 in Muscatine, IA. He preceded her in death on October 21, 2016.

She owned Betty's Dance Studio in Muscatine and Wilton, where she taught tap, ballet, jazz and ballroom dancing. She also taught acrobatics.

She was instrumental in starting the Highlighters for the Wilton Dinner Theater.

Betty was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton. She enjoyed sewing, cross stitch and reading. She loved traveling and going out to eat. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.

Visitation will be held on Saturday March 9, 2019 from 9 AM to 11 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 A.M. following the visitation.

Interment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton.

Serving as pallbearers will be Betty's grandchildren: Jared Shuger, Greg Shuger, Ben Shuger, Stephanie Shuger-Willey, Sara Shuger-Fox, Ryan White, Samantha White and Alex White.

Betty is survived by her children: Steve (Joanne) Shuger, Mike (Janice) Shuger and Lori (Tim) White, 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, grandson Matthew Shuger and her brother Donald Cohen.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 4, 2019
