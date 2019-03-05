Mary Jungjohann

August 25, 1950-March 2, 2019

DAVENPORT - Mary V. Jungjohann, 68, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the comfort of her home. Funeral services will be 12:00 pm Friday in the Runge Mortuary Chapel with a visitation one hour prior to the service at 11:00 am. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice or to Kings Harvest Animal Shelter. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Mary was born August 25, 1950 in Minneapolis, MN to Edward and Elizabeth (Matkovich) Hahn. She was united in marriage to Robert Jungjohann on June 10, 1990. He preceded her in death on May 14, 2003.

Mary loved all sorts of crafts including painting, drawing and woodworking. She loved animals. Above all Mary loved her family unconditionally. Her husband and her daughter were the loves of her life. Mary will always be remembered as one of the kindest people anyone could ever know.

Those left cherishing her memory include her daughter, Jennifer (Mark Hutchings) Hahn; siblings: Edward (Candi) Hahn, Stephen (Cathie) Hahn and Richard (Dana) Hahn; sister-in-law, Linda (Chuck) Moeller; stepson, Josh (Maria) Jungjohann; stepdaughter-in-law, Valerie Jungjohann; stepgrandchildren: Elodie (Dustin) Powell, Stefani Jungjohann and Emilie Jungjohann; cousin, David (Kathy) Rindler; nephew, Joe (Christina) Hahn and many other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Hahn; stepson, Troy Jungjohann and mother-in-law, Betty Jungjohann.