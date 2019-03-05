Barbara Forgie

July 19, 1936-March 3, 2019

LECLAIRE - Visitation for Barbara Ann Forgie, 82, of LeClaire, will be Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport.

Barbara passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Trinity Medical Center - Bettendorf.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Barbara Ann Martin was born on July 19, 1936, in Davenport, the daughter of Chester and Edith Reals Martin. She married Lawrence E. "Gene" Forgie on April 2, 1954 in Scott County. He preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 1997.

Barbara retired from the family business at Central Office Supply and Gemco Engraving. She enjoyed gardening, reading, baking and crafts.

Survivors include her sons, Dennis (Lisa) Forgie of Lowden, Iowa, Dan (Cindy) Forgie of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Dwayne (Kathy) Forgie of LeClaire; daughter, Linda (Jon) Roberts of Davenport; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a sister, Patricia (Mike) Parks of Melrose, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, "Gene".

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com