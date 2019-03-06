Michael P. Cristoforo

December 28, 1995-March 1, 2019

BROOKLYN PARK, MN-Michael Paul Cristoforo, 23, of Brooklyn Park MN, Davenport IA, and Oak Creek WI, died Friday, March 1, 2019 in Minnesota.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Christ the King Chapel on the campus of St. Ambrose University in Davenport. Burial will be at a later date at St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 8th at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. A Rosary will be recited following the visitation at 6:30 p.m. An additional visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Christ the King. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ambrose University.

Michael was born December 28, 1995 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the son of Michael J. and Anita (Keller) Cristoforo.

In May of 2018, Michael graduated Magna Cum Laude from St. Ambrose University, majoring in English Education and Art History. He did his student Teaching at Jordan Catholic in Rock Island and worked as a summer intern at the Putnum Museum in Davenport. Michael was currently substitute teaching in Minnesota.

Michael enjoyed traveling, visiting China, Italy, Ireland, Korea, and Romania. He was a life-long Boy Scout attaining the rank of Eagle. He was active in a variety of clubs and organizations at St. Ambrose, his favorites being Model UN and Campus Ministry. Michael spoke Mandarin Chinese and Latin and was also teaching himself Russian and Romanian. He was an avid outdoors person enjoying hunting, fishing and camping.

Those left to honor his memory include his parents, Michael J. and Anita Cristoforo of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; and his grandparents, Deacon Michael F. and Donna Jean Cristoforo of Rockford, Illinois. His Uncles John, Joe and Bruce, Aunts Sonja, Nancy and Amy, cousins Tony, Sam, Franchesca, Genna and Maggie

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Klaus and Lotte Keller.

Online condolences may be made to Michael's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.