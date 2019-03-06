Home

Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
(309) 755-1414
James A. Blakely


James A. Blakely Obituary

James A. Blakely

August 31, 1924-March 5, 2019

MOLINE-Graveside services for James A. Blakely, 94, of Moline, IL, will be 10 am Monday at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Anyone wishing to attend should be at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, IL, by 9:30am. Mr. Blakely died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at UnityPoint, Rock Island, IL.

Jim was born August 31, 1924, in Lebanon, MO, the son of George and Vica Conn Blakely. He served in in the US Army during WWII. He married Mary Ellen Erickson May 12, 1976, in Rock Island. She died June 29, 2001. Jim worked as a truck driver for Johnson Sheet Metal, retiring in 1985 after 23 years of service. He loved to fish.

Survivors include his great niece, Gretta Knight, Silvis, IL; great nephew, Frank Jacobs, Moline; cousins, Jim & Joanne King and Becky & Lowell Morgan, all of MO; and a dear friend, Blanche Jacobs, Moline.

He is preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 6, 2019
