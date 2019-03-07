Roy R. Braden

February 20, 1933-March 3, 2019

BETTENDORF-Roy R. Braden, 86, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died March 3, 2019.

Services are 2:00PM Sunday at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline. Visitation is one hour prior to services.

Roy was born February 20, 1933, to Henry and Mary Drucilla (Smith) Braden. He married Mary Craig on November 4, 1955. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Survivors are his wife; daughters, Kathy Christensen and Marie (Brett) Peterson; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and siblings, George Braden and Janet Pflieder. He was preceded by children, Jim Braden and Susan Mathews.

Online obituary available at CremationQC.com.