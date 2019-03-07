Home

Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
View Map
Roy R. Braden Obituary

Roy R. Braden

February 20, 1933-March 3, 2019

BETTENDORF-Roy R. Braden, 86, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died March 3, 2019.

Services are 2:00PM Sunday at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline. Visitation is one hour prior to services.

Roy was born February 20, 1933, to Henry and Mary Drucilla (Smith) Braden. He married Mary Craig on November 4, 1955. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Survivors are his wife; daughters, Kathy Christensen and Marie (Brett) Peterson; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and siblings, George Braden and Janet Pflieder. He was preceded by children, Jim Braden and Susan Mathews.

Online obituary available at CremationQC.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 7, 2019
