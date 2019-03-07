Home

Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue
East Moline, IL 61244
309-755-5271
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902-3rd Avenue
East Moline, IA
Beverly D. Burke-Pierson


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly D. Burke-Pierson Obituary

Beverly D. Burke-Pierson

August 8, 1949-March 4, 2019

DAVENPORT-Beverly D. Burke-Pierson, 69, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at Genesis East Hospital, Davenport.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue, East Moline. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to the family.

Beverly was born August 8, 1949 in Davenport, IA, the daughter of Dale F. and Edith Lucille Coolidge Theriac. She devoted over thirty years as an in home daycare provider, where she formed many special bonds with the families. She enjoyed being with children, playing bingo, and attending stock car races. She loved to attend MMA fights as the biggest fan of her twin boys. She always had a deep love for animals. She had many pets throughout the years. Her dog Teddy held a special place in her heart.

Survivors include daughter; Mary Ray, Davenport, sons; Johndale Ray, Davenport, Chucky Ray, Davenport, Kevin Burke, Davenport, Kody Burke, Davenport, step-children; Kelly Burke, Davenport, Nicole(Tony) Sellers, Davenport, sister; Alice Cameron, Davenport, grandchildren; Kipp (Corrinne)Ray, Davenport, Katrina Mersman, Virginia, IL, and Jason Ray, Davenport, 5 great-grandchildren, life-long friend; Charles Ray Sr. and many nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 7, 2019
