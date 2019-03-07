Diana Lynn Denato Drumm January 18, 1959-March 5, 2019 MOLINE-Born January 18, 1959 at Moline, IL Public Hospital died unexpectedly March 5, 2019 while with her husband, DeWayne, driving to work. Diana was in distress; DeWayne pulled over, tried to help her and promptly called 911. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude for everything the EMTs and Genesis East hospital staff did to try to save Diana's life. Diana and DeWayne, married for over 40 years, are forever soul mates and Diana will always be "His Rock". She is the beloved Mother of Wayne and Walter; the Daughter of Darlene and John Denato (who have preceded her in death); Sister to Daniel (Debbie) Denato, Tony Denato, Joann (Fred) Erickson as well as Sister to DeWayne's siblings and aunt to several nieces and nephews. Diana and DeWayne worked as a team for Cat Scales out of Walcott, IA for 18 years; he will continue with Cat Scales, Diana with him in his heart and soul. Diana shared her generous heart with so many and always helped others any way she could. She crocheted beautifully, creating gifts of love; preemie and newborn hats that she donated to national hospitals, an untold number of blankets and comforters as well as a massive number of beanie caps that she personalized for each wearer. Diana also shared her gifts in sewing projects; as with all she did, never asking for anything in return. Funeral services will be 1pm Friday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to or St. Jude's. Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com