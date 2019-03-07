Philip Dean Wheeler

BETTENDORF-Philip Dean Wheeler, 66 of Bettendorf passed away peacefully Saturday March 2, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital with family by his side. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family.

Philip was born in 1952 in Davenport, the son of Lawrence and Phyllis (Burmeister) Wheeler. He worked in the automotive industry for 30 years. He married Debra Cronin on Sept 5, 1992 in Indianapolis, IN.

He loved family traditions and spoiling his wife, playing Golden Tee with his best friend Kevin, and driving - especially with Mark. He loved hanging out with his friends at his favorite watering holes. He loved golfing, bowling, motorcycles, Nascar, music, dancing and decorating for Christmas. He loved Star Trek, the Avengers and the Justice League.

Survivors include his wife, his children: Tina Wheeler and Tyson Wheeler, grandchildren: Corinne Wheeler and Max Wheeler (mother, Stephanie Wheeler), Gabrielle (Chase) Marino, Jacob Brooks, great-grandchildren: Dominic Marino, Remington Marino, brothers: John (Deborah) Wheeler and Jerry (Mary Lou) Wheeler, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Denise (Kenny) Karsh, Jeffrey (Lynn) Cronin, Kerry (Carole) Cronin, Doreen (Tom Stein) Cronin, Leigh (Kelly) Coffield, nieces and nephews: Jennifer (Doug) Beasley, Ryan (Karen) Wheeler, Lauri (Tom) Smith, Emily Karsh, Audrey (Kyle) Holt, Eric (Shannon) Cronin, Allison (Brandon) House, Jacob Cronin, Connor Coffield, Bradley Cronin, Madalyn Coffield, Mitch Payne (adopted nephew) 14 great-nieces and nephews, and many cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Barry and his nephew Brenton John Wheeler.

A bright light went out in the world when Phil left us.

