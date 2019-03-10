Laurence A. "Larry" Mullins May 27, 1933-March 4, 2019 WARMINSTER, PA-Laurence A. "Larry" Mullins, son of Laurence "Moon" and Mary (nee Bergan) Mullins, died peacefully on March 4, 2019 at Jefferson Health Hospice in Warminster, PA. He was 85 years old. Larry was born in Atchison, KS on May 27, 1933 and grew up in the many towns across the country where his father coached football. Larry was ordained a Catholic priest at the North American College in Rome in 1959. He served in various ministries in the diocese of Davenport, Iowa, the last several years as chancellor. After being laicized in 1972, he married Lisa M. Staebell and they moved to South Florida, where they raised their son Michael. Larry worked in real estate development, primarily in Naples, until he retired in 2007. For the last eleven years, Larry and Lisa lived at Ann's Choice in Warminster. Along with Lisa and Michael, Larry is survived by his daughter-in-law Fran, his grandsons Jesse and Emmet, his siblings Mike, Mary Ellen, Mother Regina (of the Carmelite Order), Anne, Maggie, and their families. His family and many friends celebrate his vibrant spirit and loving heart. Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial mass at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974. Mass will be preceded by an hour of visitation with the family from 1:00-2:00pm. Interment will be held privately. Family services are entrusted under the care of the Decker Funeral Home, 215-675-2070.