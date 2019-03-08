Shirley M. Littrel

December 27, 1934-March 5, 2019

DAVENPORT-Shirley M. Littrel, 84, of Davenport, passed away on March 5, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 12 noon until time of service. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be left to the family.

Shirley was born on December 27, 1934 in Davenport, IA to Herman and Dorothy (Piepers) Tushaus. She graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1952. She was united in marriage to Donald Littrel on September 17, 1955 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Davenport. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2002. Shirley worked as bus driver for the City of Bettendorf and the Pleasant Valley School System, she retired in 1996. After retirement, she and her husband worked for Enterprise Car Rental for close to ten years.

Shirley enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She was a member of the PTA and Tops. She and her husband would deliver meals on wheels to families through Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Anthony Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling, with her favorite destination spot being California. Above all, her family was the most important to her.

Those left to honor her memory include her children: Doug (Susan) Littrel, Neal (Rhonda) Littrel, Paul Littrel, and Susan Littrel (Deb Johnson); 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister; Marion Lee Holmes and step mother Mamie.