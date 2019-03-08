Gary "Arnie" Dickerson

March 28, 1946-March 6, 2019

DAVENPORT-Gary "Arnie" Dickerson, 72, of Davenport, passed away March 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

The family will greet friends from 1-4pm Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Per Gary's request, please dress comfortably. Private burial will be at a later date at National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial yet to be determined.

Gary Charles Dickerson was born March 28, 1946 in Davenport, the son of Charles W. and Frances E. "Frannie" (Johnson) Dickerson.

He was united in marriage to Linda Dittman on January 29, 1969. She preceded him in death on February 1, 2018.

Prior to his retirement, he had worked for the US Postal Service for over 36 years. Following his retirement he was a proud employee of Hy Vee for eight years.

Gary loved people and impacted many lives in many different ways. Because of his giving heart, wonderful friendships and being the best husband, father and grandfather a person could have, he was known to many as "one of my most favorite human beings on earth."

In his spare time he enjoyed cooking, cribbage, bowling, golfing and spending time with family and friends.

He was an Air Force Veteran and member of American Legion Post 711.

He lived a good life and was ready to be reunited in heaven with the love of his life.

Survivors include his daughter Jennifer (Michael) Wheeler; beloved grandchildren Brandon, Allison and Carter Wheeler; sister Joann Lantau, all of Davenport; three nieces and a nephew.

In addition to his wife Linda, he was preceded in death by his parents and brother in law Bob Lantau.

