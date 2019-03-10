Margaret Anne Robertson November 10, 1950-March 3, 2019 RAPIDS CITY-On March 3, 2019, cancer took Margaret Anne Robertson (Gardner), 68, from us, but the lessons she taught us will remain for a lifetime. She passed away at home in Rapids City, IL surrounded by her family. As a teacher, she asked us to dig deeper, to persevere beyond the limits imposed upon us, and to delight in the discovery of ourselves and our potential. She never stopped learning herself--fueled by the opportunities that books, technology, travel, and people afforded her to enrich and share what makes our world captivating. Marg was an amazing listener and observer; through this she became a friend and confidante to many when they needed a shoulder upon which to lean or advice to guide them. While her friendship fed our spirits, her lifelong love of cooking, shared in her recipes, will continue to feed our memory of her. These traits and her unshakable dedication to the people she loved and the passions she had helped Marg shape the lives of thousands of students, countless friends and her family. As a mother, sister, aunt, friend, and teacher, she will live on in the gifts she has given us. Marg was preceded in death by her Father (Murl), Mother (Helen), Father-in-law (Joseph), Mother-in-law (Gloria) and brother-in-law (Ralph). She is survived by her loving husband (Dick), her children (Mark, Amanda, Amy), and her sisters and brothers by blood and marriage. The family of Marg Robertson invites all friends to a Celebration of Life on March 23, 2019. We hope that you can join the family between 2:00-5:00 at the Hyatt Place of the Quad Cities in East Moline (111 Bend Blvd). Please join us to share appetizers and your memories as we honor our beloved mother and wife. In lieu of flowers, we will be providing details for contributing to Free Little Libraries in her honor.