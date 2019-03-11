Wilbert W. Wulf

December 17, 1928-March 9, 2019

DAVENPORT-Wilbert W. Wulf, 90, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Davenport Lutheran Home.

Wilbert was born in Scott County, IA on December 17, 1928, the son of Herman and Elsie (Telsrow) Wulf.

He married Joyce E. Masonholder on September 10, 1949 in Davenport.

Wilbert was the third to farm the five-generation family farm in Scott County, retiring in 1991.

In early years, he coached little league in Walcott for 15 years. He loved fishing, traveling and hunting, especially deer, pheasant and moose. Wilbert was a member of the Walcott Community Club. Above all he loved farming and his family.

Wilbert is survived by his wife of over 69 years, Joyce, his daughter Jennifer Ganzer (Michael Peterson) of Keithsburg, IL sons: Tony (LuAnn) Wulf of Walcott and Steven Wulf (Mary Meincke) of Davenport, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 3 step great grandchildren and 2 step great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sisters: Esther Treimer, Irene Schwarz, Malinda Thoeming and Clarinda Bartscher.

Memorials may be made to the Walcott American Legion or Walcott Fire Department in his memory. Memorials may be mailed to: Joyce Wulf 1208 W. 46th St. Davenport, IA 52806.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no public services.

