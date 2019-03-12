Home

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Beverly J. Neely Obituary

Beverly J. Neely

August 25, 1926-March 10, 2019

DAVENPORT-Beverly J. Neely, 92, of Davenport, passed away on March 10, 2019 at Senior Star in Davenport.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to .

Beverly was born on August 25, 1926 in Newton, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Carrie (Heavlin) Townsend. On November 22, 1946, she married Allen "Bud" Neely in Bettendorf. He preceded her in death in 2013. Prior to her retirement in 1985, Beverly worked 32 years as a bookkeeper and head cashier for National Foods (Randall Foods). She was a lifetime member of the Bettendorf VFW Auxiliary #9128.

Those left to honor her memory are her brother-in-law, Rev. Don (Elaine) Neely of South Bend, Indiana; sister-in-law, Sandy Hillis of Macon, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews; close friends, Leslie O'Melia of East Moline, Illinois, Kathy Symmonds of Davenport, Joyce Spiegel of Davenport.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Francis and Darrell Townsend.

Online condolences may be shared with Beverly's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 12, 2019
