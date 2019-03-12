Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Linda "GiGi" McCullough

GiGi McCullough

Funeral Services for GiGi McCullough, 59, of Davenport, will be 1:00 pm Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. Family will greet friends Thursday from noon until service time. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery.

She was united in marriage to Charles "Chuck" McCullough, February 27, 2011 in Davenport. Although they've only been married 8 years, they have been together since 1991.

Those left to honor GiGi include her husband, Chuck, a sister, Lissa Lindo, Davenport; and nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting GiGi obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 12, 2019
