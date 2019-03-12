GiGi McCullough

Funeral Services for GiGi McCullough, 59, of Davenport, will be 1:00 pm Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport. Family will greet friends Thursday from noon until service time. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery.

She was united in marriage to Charles "Chuck" McCullough, February 27, 2011 in Davenport. Although they've only been married 8 years, they have been together since 1991.

Those left to honor GiGi include her husband, Chuck, a sister, Lissa Lindo, Davenport; and nieces and nephews.

