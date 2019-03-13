Randy J. Mildren

November 26, 1957-March 11, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Randy Jay Mildren, 61, of Rock Island, passed away Monday March 11, 2019 at his home.

A Memorial service will be 10:00am Saturday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-7:00pm at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be left to the family.

Randy was born on November 26, 1957 in Hutchinson, Kansas, the son of Vernon and Beulah (Simms) Mildren. He married Mary Gale Smith on May 28, 1977 in the former Moline Gospel Church, Moline.

Mr. Mildren had been employed at Sears Manufacturing for 32 years, retiring in 2016.

He attended Davenport West High School and was a member of MGT New Hope Church, Moline and the local 1896 union. Randy loved his grandchildren and attended in their sporting events, was a avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan, enjoyed watching Illini Basketball, assembling model cars, playing euchre and camping.

Survivors include his devoted wife of 42 years, Mary; children, Billy (Shannon) Mildren, Davenport, Paul David Otis Mildren, Davenport, Amanda Mildren, Rock Island; grandchildren, Billy, Morgan, Aubrey and Brayden Mildren, Emilia Mora, Brenden, Abigayle and Gabrielle Mildren, Andrew Nickerson; siblings, Sharon (Richard) Borchers, Sand Springs, OK, Linda (Robert) Roseman, Davenport, LaDonna (Randy) Jensen, Davenport, Ron (Marsha) Mildren, Clinton, Kelly Simms, Davenport; father and mother in law, Bill and Jeanette Smith, Rock Island; brothers in law, Tommy (Kim) Smith, Jerry Smith; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Beulah; grandson, Aiden Wesley Jay Mildren and brother in law, Billy Smith.