Keith "Buck" Griebel

June 16, 1952-March 7, 2019

CALAMUS-Keith "Buck" Griebel, 66 died Thursday, March 7, 2019.

He was born June 16, 1952, in DeWitt to the late Donald and Marion (Marlowe) Griebel. Buck married Debra Ann Jacobsen, June 16, 1979; she preceded him in death October 23, 2006.

Surviving are sons, Jason Griebel, Jeff (Charity) Griebel, and Chris (Rebecca) Griebel, Calamus; grandchildren, Chayse and Kinzie; step-grandchildren, Brendan, Brianna and Brayden; sister, Karen (Virgil) Bailey of Davenport.

A gathering of family and friends will be at Steffens Tap, Calamus from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.