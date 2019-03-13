Don Edwin Fey

July 20, 1946-March 8, 2019

DEWITT-Don Edwin Fey, 72 of DeWitt, Iowa, died Friday morning, March 8, 2019, in the comfort of his home.

He was born Don Edwin Wilson July 20, 1946, in Selmer, Tennessee, to Evelyn Wilson. At the age of 10, Dr. Conrad Fey married Evelyn Wilson and adopted Don. He was drafted into the United States Navy, serving for several years. He married Dale Huebner April 18, 1967. Don was employed by the Rock Island Arsenal for 20 years until retirement.

Don enjoyed cooking, fishing and listening to music. Above all he loved his family dearly and time spent with them.

Surviving are children, Russell (Kelly) Fey of Muscatine, Irene Fey Knapper of DeWitt, Janice (Don) Miller of Muscatine, Mark (KC) Fey of Dixon and Troy (Shanlie) Fey of Walcott; grandchildren, Caleb and Jacob Fey, Brittnay Petersen, Orrin and Owen Knapper, Katelynn and Colton Miller and Corinne Tyler; sisters, Constance (Allan) Taylor of Mountain View, Arkansas, Diane (Craig) Douthett of Rogers, Arkansas, and Barbi (Don) Kochis of Oklahoma; nieces and nephews.

Preceding Don in death were his parents and a granddaughter, Chelsea Fey.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Don's residence, 1120 6th Street, DeWitt beginning at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019. Military rites by DeWitt Eugene McManus American Legion Post #238 and the United States Navy will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the DeWitt Veterans Memorial.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.