Wendt Funeral Home - Moline
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL 61265
(309)764-6781
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Geraldine Turner


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine Turner Obituary

Geraldine "Gerry" Turner

January 8, 1917-March 11, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Geraldine "Gerry" Turner, 102, of Rock Island, IL, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Friendship Manor in Rock Island, IL.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 15th, from 4 pm until 6 pm, at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, IL. Inurnment will take place at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline, IL.

Memorials may be made to the donor's favorite local animal shelter.

Gerry was born in Moline on January 8, 1917, daughter of Fred and Fannie (Swanson) Peterson. She was married Dr. Ralph Turner, who preceded her in death. She was a long-time Rock Island elementary school teacher, and enjoyed pets, flower gardening, and having lunch with her friends. She was a member of Moline Kings Daughters, a volunteer at Niabi Zoo, sang in the choir at First Lutheran Church, and traveled with the Augustana Choir when they sang at Carnegie Hall.

Survivors include a daughter, Charlotte Sissel of Bettendorf, IA; a son, James Turner of Coal Valley, IL; grandchildren, Dawn Toft, Michael Turner, Scott Jensen, and Sara Bytnar; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a son, Stephen F. Turner.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 13, 2019
