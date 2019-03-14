Home

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Hugh "Vern" Totherow


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hugh "Vern" Totherow Obituary

Hugh "Vern" Totherow Jr.

March 17, 1951-March 11, 2019

DAVENPORT-Hugh "Vern" Totherow Jr., 67, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, March 15, 2019 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Vern was born on March 17, 1951 in Gruetli-Laager, Tennessee, the son of Hugh Totherow Sr. and Charlene "Jean" Morgan. He was a mechanic up until he couldn't do it anymore. He enjoyed fishing, camping, family reunions, and listening to classic rock, especially Rod Stewart.

Those left to honor his memory include his son, Eric (Terry) Totherow of Bettendorf; his daughter JeAnna (Britt) Stanley of Davenport; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his sisters, Letrica (Larry) Thorton and Cathy Long of North Carolina and Rebecca Sue Totherow of Virginia; and his brothers, Dwight (Diane) Totherow of Tennessee and Marty Totherow of Virginia.

Vern was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Alex Totherow.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Vern's obituary at www.mcginnis-chambers.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 14, 2019
