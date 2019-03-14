Cecilia (Cec) Edmunds Sendek

September 2, 1927-March 12, 2019

ELDRIDGE-Cecilia Sendek, age 91, passed away on March 12, 2019 in her home in Eldridge. There will be no visitation and cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be in the National Cemetery, Arsenal Island beside her husband, Robert, who passed away in August 2002.

Cecilia was born September 2, 1927 in Clinton County to Beaulah LaFayette and Roy Edmunds. She resided in Clinton, Iowa until her mother's death in 1937. She was sent to Maquoketa, Iowa to be raised by her maternal grandmother, Myrtle LaFayette and Aunt Helen Kenney. Cec graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1945 and from Cornell College, Mt. Vernon, in 1949. She taught school in Stanwood, Center Point and Monmouth, then in the Wheatland, Iowa school system until 1984 at which time she and her husband retired from teaching.

Mrs. Sendek taught many subjects as well as directed school plays. She was a good listener and counseled and mentored many of her students. She enjoyed reading, painting, traveling, cooking, crafts, and the Hawkeyes.

Cecilia married Robert Sendek in Maquoketa on June 30, 1950. They were married for 52 years until his death in August of 2002. The Sendeks lived south of Lowden before building there home in Eldridge.

A celebration of Cec's life will be held at a later date, with all her surviving cousins and a multitude of friends invited. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Genesis Hospitals.

