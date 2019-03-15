Penelope R. "Penny" Stoudt January 21, 1938-February 14, 2019 MORRISON-Penelope Rosalie "Penny" Stoudt, 81, of Morrison, IL, died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL. A visitation with a funeral and memorial service will be held for both Penny and Jack Stoudt on their anniversary date. The visitation will be Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 10:30 A.M. until the time of the service at 11:30 AM at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. There will be a private family interment at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison. Memorials have been established to Friends of the Park and MMTA both in Morrison. A luncheon will follow the service until 3 PM at Brick Block Pub in Morrison. Penny was born January 21, 1938 in Centerville, IA to Warren and Grayce (Easton) Hill. She valued education and was proud to complete her Bachelor's Degree in 1989 and some grad work from Sangamon State University in Springfield, IL. On March 23, 1957, Penny married John G. "Jack" Stoudt in Centerville. He died on July 2, 2017. She was thrilled to work at the Clayville Historial Site when she and Jack lived in Springfield, IL, for five years. Penny was a homemaker and loved interior design, gardening and bird watching. In her earlier years, she acted in MMTA (Morrison Music Theater Association) productions, sometimes sharing the stage with Jack. She enjoyed bridge club and entertaining. She enjoyed spending time with the family, especially the grandchildren and enjoyed playing board games. She created themed birthday parties when the kids were young and she beautifully decorated their home for every holiday (Christmas was her favorite). In later years, she and Jack enjoyed time with family and friends, traveling, sailing, bird watching, walking, jazz, politics, and their cats. Penny enjoyed talking with others, art, interior design, yard work and cryptograms. She will be greatly missed. Survivors include two daughters, Elizabeth (Paul) LoBello and Jen Stoudt, both of Loveland, CO; one son, David John Stoudt of Boulder, CO; four grandchildren, Brianna and Dominic LoBello, Violet and Lila Stoudt; one brother, Dr. Thomas (Paula Rehahn) Hill of Cedar Falls, IA; one sister-in-law, Gloria (Jim) Coryn of Moline, IL; nieces and nephews, Debbie (Jeff) Schuett, Lynn Reeh, Mike Foley, and John Foley. She was preceded in death by her mother and her husband, Jack; To send online condolences go to www.bosmarenkes.com