Constance "Connie" Wiese

July 8, 1936-March 14, 2019

CHARLOTTE, IA-Constance "Connie" Wiese, 82, of Charlotte, Iowa, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Constance Cecile Couture was born July 8, 1936, in Lowell, Massachusetts to Edward and Rose (Letender) Couture. After graduating from high school, Connie married Maynard Sparks on May 7, 1955 in Massachusetts. The couple resided on a farm near Charlotte, where she raised seven children. Maynard preceded her in death in May of 1976. Connie later married Roland Wiese on January 10, 1981. Rollie preceded her in death on April 1, 2006. She worked as a Black Jack dealer at the Clinton Riverboat Casino for many years.

Connie was a longtime member of Assumption Catholic Church in Charlotte. She enjoyed flower gardens, cards, puzzles, and spending time with her family.

Connie is survived by her children, Michael (Sarah) Sparks, Polk City, son-in-law Dan Johnson, Goose Lake, Alan (Jackie) Sparks, Charlotte, Rhonda Corkill, Palmdale, California, Rose Ann (Ralph) Kelly, DeWitt, Mary Ann Bennett, DeWitt, John (Sue) Sparks, Davenport; Rollie's daughters, Kim Wiese and Robin (Dan) Ignatowicz, both of Minnesota; 25 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gerard Couture and Raymond (Sandy) Couture; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Elaine Johnson, granddaughter, Amanda Sparks, great-grandson, Noah Sparks, and sons-in-law, Steven Corkill and Darrell Bennett

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt with a Rosary at 4:00p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Assumption Catholic Church, Charlotte, with The Rev. Fr. Scott Lemaster officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

