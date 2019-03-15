Nicholas C. Running April 22, 1997-March 12, 2019 DAVENPORT-Nicholas Christian Running, 21, of Davenport, IA went home to the Lord on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Nicholas was born on April 22, 1997 to Steven and Kathy (Koch) Running in Davenport. In 2015, he graduated from Davenport Central High School and was a member of Central basketball, golf, and baseball. He had great memories of playing Davenport East and Davenport East Pony League. He later went on to attend Scott Community College and worked for Fastenal. Nicholas had a great sense of humor and he truly cared for others. He was an Acolyte at his church, Gethsemane Lutheran. Nicholas loved to work out and eat healthy. He enjoyed all sports especially playing basketball and watching soccer. He loved attending weekly movies with his mom and sharing sports highlights with his dad. Nicholas also loved to visit with all of his little cousins and his new nephew, Henry. He had a wonderful sense of fashion and his sneaker collection was unrivaled. Those missing him greatly are his parents, Steve L. Running and Kathy L. Running both of Davenport, IA; siblings, Tyler (Sara) Running of Plymouth, MN, Courtney Running of Minneapolis, MN and Madeline Running of Des Moines, IA; grandparents, Jerry and Kay Koch of Winona, MN; nephew and special buddy, Henry Running; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended friends and family.