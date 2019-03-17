Harold E Rayburn

April 24, 1933-March 8, 2019

BELLEVUE, WA-Harold E. Rayburn, loving husband and father peacefully passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at age 85 in Bellevue, WA.

Harold was born on April 24, 1933 in Springfield, IL to Hubert and Ivy (Koch) Rayburn. He was a graduate of Davenport High School and Bradley University and an officer in the United States Air Force.

On June 25, 1955 he married Patricia Mainwaring in Davenport, IA. Together they raised three children, Chris, Julie and Tim. After returning from the Air Force in 1958, Mr. Rayburn became the President and CEO of W.G. Block Co. in Davenport, where he oversaw its operations for over 35 years, retiring in 1997.

Mr. Rayburn was a founding member of St Peter's Episcopal Church in Bettendorf. He was actively involved in his community, serving on, and, in many cases, leading several organizations including; Davenport Chamber of Commerce, Davenport Museum of Art (Figge Art Museum), University of Iowa Museum of Art, Davenport Kiwanis, Davenport Rotary, Scott County Landfill Commission and the Riverboat Development Authority.

Harold had a passion for art and enjoyed visiting museums around the country and the world. He was also an avid collector of art, lending and donating several works to regional museums. He enjoyed traveling and especially loved spending time with his family. He was known for his inquiring mind, kind spirit and great generosity.

Mr. Rayburn is survived by his wife Pat, son Chris Rayburn (Mary) of Davenport, IA, daughter Julia (Mrs. Randall) McClure of Bellevue, WA, son Tim Rayburn (Courtney) of Kirkland, WA, eight grandchildren and his sister Jo Ann Smysor of Davenport.

Condolences can be made to Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport. A memorial honoring Mr. Rayburn's life is being planned for June, 2019 in Davenport. Donations in his honor may be made to the Figge Art Museum.