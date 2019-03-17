Home

Blanchard St. Denis - Natchitoches
848 Keyser Ave.
Natchitoches, LA 71457
318-357-8271
For more information about
Richard Speer
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home
Natchitoches, IA
Richard Thomas Speer


September 5, 1945-March 8, 2019

NATCHITOCHES-Richard T. Speer, former resident of Davenport, IA, died Friday, March 8, in Natchitoches, Louisiana, age 73.

Born September 5, 1945 in Davenport to Merle and Andorthy Speer, graduated from Assumption.

Richard married Joan Surber January 21, 1967, they had 3 children. Dick loved photography.

Work: IH, General Dynamics, Navistar Alliance Compressor.

Survivors: Wife Joan, Daughter Bridget, son Matthew, Grandsons Shane, Skyler, Eathan, Bryson. Great Grand Daughter Emma; Brothers: Michael, William, Robert, Joseph; Sisters: Maureen, Mary, Tina, Andorthy, Karen.

Preceded in death by parents Merle and Adorthy; Son: Andrew; Brothers: Roland and Andrew; Sister, Catherine.

Burial and memorial will be this summer.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 17, 2019
