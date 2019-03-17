Janice K. Schneckloth April 27, 1942-March 10, 2019 ELDRIDGE-Janice K. Schneckloth, 76, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at home with loving family at her side. A private memorial of her life will be held March 15, 2019 for immediate family and friends. A celebration of life is being planned in preparation for her final resting spot with family in Wyoming. Memorials in Janice's name can be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation Janice was born April 27, 1942 in Worland, Wyoming, the daughter of ranchers Wayne E. and Mae T. Voss. Janice graduated from the University of Wyoming where she was an active member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority and received her Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1964. Along the way her beauty captured the eye of James L Schneckloth, a crew-cutted football player from Iowa leading to their marriage on August 31, 1963. They spent their first years together in student housing. After graduation, Janice took a job teaching home economics in Deaver, Wyoming and Jim teaching and coaching in neighboring Cowley. In the fall of 1967, each took jobs in Lovell, Wyoming before moving to Eldridge in 1973 to start a life in agriculture where they still reside today. Their partnership and hard work in crop and livestock production have built a lasting legacy for their children and grandchildren to follow in their own endeavors. Where she really excelled was her duties managing the household and raising her children. Her days would begin with exercise, and end with laughter at one of her healthy and delicious meals. In between, she might balance finances, be a personal trainer for whatever injury or sport was in season, clean, sew, launder and stay current with decorating and fashion trends, all while energetically attending events and being a great friend to her children and husband. She can best be remembered as her children and husband would, as extraordinary. She was beautiful, smart, kind and selfless beyond measure, always quick to put others needs above her own even in her last days; concerned if thank you's were to be written and if people had a healthy meal to eat. She could always be counted on to rescue someone from a bad day with a gesture to brighten their spirits. Her relationship with her grandchildren is where she really shined, forming bonds for a lifetime; texting, writing and loving each of them for their unique qualities. Janice will be lovingly remembered by her husband of fifty-five years James Schneckloth; her daughters, Kimberly (Joe) Romic and their children, Justin, Isabella and Victoria, all of Winnetka, Illinois, Tracy (Casey) Newell and their children Sam, Ben and Liam Newell, all of Minneapolis, Minnesota; her son, Jed Schneckloth, of Eldridge; and her sister, Barbara Schafer, of Casper, Wyoming. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Wayne Voss. Online condolences may be expressed to Janice's family by visiting her obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.